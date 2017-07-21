"Wings of Blue" parachute team prepares for Military Open House

It’s one thing to watch people jump out of a plane; it’s another thing to watch the Wings of Blue parachute team jump out of a plane.

And that’s exactly what folks can experience this weekend during the Montana Military Open House. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Gates open at 9:30 A.M., shows kick off around 11:00 A.M., and things will wrap up by 6:00 P.M.

The weekend is totally free and open to the public; security checks will be in place, and visitors can bring in water.

Cadet 1st Class Alex Vance is one of those parachuters. Not only does she jump out of planes, but she teaches others to do the same. Nearly 700 cadets go through the program at the USAF Academy every year. Vance says the weekend provides an opportunity not only for folks to see what the military does, but also to give back to community members who continue to support and encourage military members. The event marks 70 years of air power in Montana.

For more information on the weekend or on the Wings of Blue parachute team, search “Great Falls Air Show: Montana’s Military Open House” on Facebook.