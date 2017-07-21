Air Quality ratings updated every hour in Montana

Great Falls - The air quality has fluctuated from a rating of very unhealthy Friday morning in Great Falls to moderate by the afternoon. In fact it's not just here in Great Falls where air quality is fluctuating, it's happening in other places across the state as well.

If you're seeing hazy smoke outside, then it's time to head inside and check your city or town's air quality rating. The Department of Environmental Quality..or DEQ.puts out air quality ratings on their website, which is updated at the top of every hour.

The ratings range from good, to unhealthy, and even hazardous, which means..

"You should avoid any physical activity outdoors and people who are sensitive should remain indoors in an air conditioned or climate controlled environment," said Doug Kuenzli, Supervisor of Air Monitoring Program at the DEQ.

Kuenzli says ratings of moderate to unhealthy are typical this time of year all across the state for one reason: wildfires. Meteorologists are also tracking smoke by using satellite and radar to view weather patterns, including strong winds -that can carry smoke into the atmosphere.

"If the pattern sets up just right, we can bring that smoke in from as far West as California and even Canada," Jason Anglin, an NWS meteorologist.

The people who are at greatest risk during periods of hazardous air include the elderly, children and people with respiratory or heart problems.

The DEQ says you should try and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities when the air quality is poor..

To check air quality in your area go, here

