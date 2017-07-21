Saturday will kick off Montana's Military Open House Flight Over the Falls out that the Montana Air National Guard. It is a chance for the general public to see what goes on behind the gates at our military bases.

There will be flight demonstrations each day and as jets take to the sky people will see skills required by every combat aviator. There are also static displays of different air crafts including the Boeing MH-139 helicopter which may replace the UH-1N helicopter at Malmstrom.



"It does everything that the Huey does but so much better. It flies 50 percent faster it has a 30 percent larger cabin and it also carries more about five thousand pounds of weight more. That is critical for the air force,"said Jerry Delling MH-139 Boeing Communications Manager.

He said it will save the Air Force 1 Billion dollars over the next 20 years in maintenance costs.

According to the US Air Force website the Hueys primary missions include airlifts of emergency security forces, disaster response missions, and medical evacuations just to name a few.

The new helicopter has not been officially announced by the Air Force. They are still looking at bids and designs from multiple companies.

The open house starts a 9 am both Saturday and Sunday at MANG and the Thunderbirds are expected to fly around 3:30 both days plus admission is free!