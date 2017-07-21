Great Falls Park and Recreation deals with continued drought conditions

Dry, hot conditions have made this drought season difficult for many different entities across the state, and the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is no exception. We spoke with the park foreman today, who says this summer has only added to what was a difficult system to manage from the beginning.

"It's tough, this hot weather, it's a losing battle but we do the best we can," says Park Foreman Jay Rowton.

Consistently hot temps have made keeping our parks' grass green a daunting task; add to that ongoing construction at the water plant, which meant an automatic water shortage going into the summer months.

"We trimmed down on our water scheduling, which everything doesn't look beautiful, but you got to do what you got to do so you don't run out of water."

And yet there is one other resource the city can use to keep our parks as green as they are, and when you think about it, it's almost too obvious: The Missouri River.

"I mean if you didn't have a river it would cost a lot of money to water Gibson and Riverfront and Sight and Sound and Overlook," says Rowton.

In fact, Rowton says a quarter of Great Falls' parks are watered thanks to the Missouri. And without it, our parks could be looking a lot drier right now.

"It is definitely a benefit having something like that."

A benefit park goers surely aren't taking for granted.