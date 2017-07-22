Flight over the Falls air show kicks off

Families from all over the state came out to enjoy the fun, sun and planes.

There were several aerobatic performances that had children smiling from ear to ear but one parents says its more that just showing up to see planes.

Devon Mindrup said, " its the memories that last, even when I am gone they will always have memories."

Major Nate Hofman, Thunderbird pilots, says seeing smiles on the faces of those watching and making those everlasting memories are some of the reasons they do what they do.

He says he hopes that he can inspire youth to chase there dreams and reach for the skies.