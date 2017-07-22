Natural gas prices could go up for Northwestern Energy customers - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Natural gas prices could go up for Northwestern Energy customers

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Montana Public Service Commission voted 5-0 to approve a natural gas increase to Northwestern Energy customers.
The average residential bill will increase from $80.17 to $82.16 cents. 

That is a 2.4 percent increase to customers using natural gas. 
This will affect about 200,000 customers. 
Parties will have the opportunity to object to the commissions modification within 10 days.
if there are no objections this increase will take effect September 1,2017.

