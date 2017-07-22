Brewers Host Wally's Kids Club Clinic

Mickey Spaulding works in community relations and on-field promotions for the Brewers, and today is her first Wally's Kids Club Clinic.

"We have the best fan-base ever. We've got awesome families and kiddos here. We want to teach them as much as we can about baseball. Wally's an awesome mammoth to hang out with so we kind of wanted to correlate it all together," said Mickey Spaulding.

Brewers president and general manager Paul Fetz says Wally debuted in 2015, but the kid's club and clinic started back in 2003.

"And then, this year, we even added a few things where we had the players kind of talk about how they start their day…We added red light, green light…These guys are more accessible today than normally they are any other time of the season," said Paul Fetz.

"Just teaching them basic things about baseball, pretty much having fun. But at the end of the day it's a game and it's about having fun. They're fun to be around and it's fun to teach them how to do stuff," said Brewers relief pitcher Cody Beckman.

Wally did his part - mischievous at times - and helpful at others. Mickey says many of these kids participate in other events as well.

"So I get to know them on a personal level and so we get to come out here, play baseball, and have fun. It's the best job you could have," said Mickey Spaulding.

