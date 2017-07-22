Caleb Stetzner Wins Montana State Men's Amateur Championship

It wasn't a pretty back nine, but Anaconda's Caleb Stetzner will take his trophy anyways. The MSU-Billings college golfer wins the 100th edition of the Montana State Men's Amateur Championship in Missoula with a -6 score. Coming into the final day with a one stroke lead, Stetzner was being chased by two Billings high school golfers, Joey Moore and Sean Benson, only one and two shots back respectively.

The back nine started brilliantly for Benson, who holed out a 110 yard shot for an eagle on hole 11 to bring him back within three shots of Stetzner. Joey Moore had two straight holes of birdie putts within 10 feet on holes 14 and 15, but couldn't drop either of them to take the lead or tie Stetzner. All three players had their struggle moments on the back nine, but it was Stetzner that would come away with the title.

On hole 16, it looked like the former Anaconda Copperhead star would surrender his lead. Stetzner had a seven foot birdie putt that lipped out on the right edge of the cup. But instead of draining his three foot par putt, he pushed it past the hole. Stetzner would settle for bogey. But he was saved by poor wedge play on the hole by both Moore and Benson, who couldn't capitalize on Stetzer's mistake.

Moore finished fourth, and Benson finished second.

It's Stetzner's first Montana Amateur win in his career.