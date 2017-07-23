Reptile Removal Business In Full Swing - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Reptile Removal Business In Full Swing

Jeremy Allestad is the founder of Great Falls Reptile Relocation and Rescue, and he says business has been going well for a number of reasons.

“We are at a really interesting year because we have had fires, development, and a drought all at the same time and it has caused the snakes to go to areas they normally weren’t in” says Allestad.

The amount of rattlesnakes in the area is concerning neighbors.

“We have a ton of kids who play in this area all the time, and there is snakes everywhere. Sometimes they don't cut the grass till its way tall and that’s harborage for the snakes as well.”

One of the most important things a person can do is educate themselves and their children about rattle snakes and what to do around them. But what if you're bitten?

“If you are bitten remain calm, I know it is hard. Do not cut circulation to where the bight is, i know a lot of people believe if you wrap it up you’ll stop it, well that going to kill your arm. If you suck out the venom then that just moves the venom to your brain quicker, it doesn’t work. The best bet is to remain calm, keep your blood flow low and get to the nearest emergency room, which is your best bet.”

if you do find a rattlesnake in your yard do not hesitate to call Jeremy’s business at 406-750-8663.

