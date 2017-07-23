Tri-Cities Hosts Belt, DGS in Summer Jamboree

Schools in the 8C District rounded out their summer camps with a jamboree featuring drills, scrimmages, and seeing some new faces. Belt, Denton-Geyser-Stanford, and Tri-Cities all gathered together for some pre-season action.

"We see some new things, we see what they do," said Belt football coach Jeff Graham. "See some mans, some zones, some different schemes, and playing teams you'll see down the road - it's good for us to see where we're at and what we need to work on."

The teams agree the best part of the camp is being able to have some new competition to really show strengths and weaknesses.

"Just more competitive fire, I guess. We're right in between Belt and the Tri-Cities kids so they all know each other and they always enjoy competing against each other," said DGS football coach Matt Neumann.

"It's way more effective for us to actually get that competition that's way more on our varsity kids level," added Tri-Cities football coach Jake Stevenson. "You get in these 8-man school and your starters are definitely far and away better than your second team and so getting that good look or that good rep in practice is that much more rare. Getting the opportunity to go against more starters from other teams is an excellent opportunity."

The teams will start official practices on August 11th, with game action starting two weeks later on August 24th.