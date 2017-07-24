Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

Great Falls - This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. However, since puppies are always in such high demand, the Center is actually doing a drawing..for $25 per entry so everyone has a fair chance to adopt a puppy.

"People if they get here 30 seconds too late, they can't get a puppy, this way, everyone has a chance to get one of our cute puppies and to support the Center," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director.

If you're interested in adopting the puppies, they will be debuted at the Tails and Ales event next Thursday July 27 at the Center from 5:30-9:30 p.m. For more information, you can stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or you can call the center at 406-727-PETS. Adoption fees still apply in addition to the $25 entry fee to adopt a puppy.