Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Courtesy of WOKQ Courtesy of WOKQ

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man's baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.
    
Police say the man was driving in Rochester on Saturday when he saw the woman walking in the road. Police say he offered her a ride and she accepted.
    
Rochester Capt. Jason Thomas says that within moments, the woman began unbuckling the 1-year-old in the back seat, saying she was going to take her.
    
Thomas says there was a struggle and the woman fled with the baby. Police say the father caught up with her and the woman punched the 52-year-old man before he got his daughter back.
    
Twenty-five-year-old Joanne Shaw, of Gonic, is scheduled for arraignment Monday. It wasn't immediately known if she has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:39:50 GMT

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

  • Man gets last wish to ride a horse

    Man gets last wish to ride a horse

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:37:19 GMT

    For one Great Falls man, it's been his dream for years now to get back on a saddle and ride a horse.  Wade Harding can't remember the last time he rode a horse. 

    For one Great Falls man, it's been his dream for years now to get back on a saddle and ride a horse.  Wade Harding can't remember the last time he rode a horse. 

  • Flight Over The Falls

    Flight Over The Falls

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:12:28 GMT

    Saturday will kick off Montana's Military Open House Flight Over the Falls out that the Montana Air National Guard. It is a chance for the general public to see what goes on behind the gates at our military bases.

    Saturday will kick off Montana's Military Open House Flight Over the Falls out that the Montana Air National Guard. It is a chance for the general public to see what goes on behind the gates at our military bases.

  • Drugs stolen from Bismarck clinic pharmacy in armed robbery

    Drugs stolen from Bismarck clinic pharmacy in armed robbery

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:56:39 GMT

    Still under investigation...

    Still under investigation...

  • Reptile Removal Business In Full Swing

    Reptile Removal Business In Full Swing

    Sunday, July 23 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:26:05 GMT
    Jeremy Allestad is the founder of Great Falls Reptile Relocation and Rescue, and he says business has been going well for a number of reasons. “We are at a really interesting year because we have had fires, development, and a drought all at the same time and it has caused the snakes to go to areas they normally weren’t in” says Allestad. The amount of rattlesnakes in the area is concerning neighbors. “We have a ton of kids who play in this area all the...
    Jeremy Allestad is the founder of Great Falls Reptile Relocation and Rescue, and he says business has been going well for a number of reasons. “We are at a really interesting year because we have had fires, development, and a drought all at the same time and it has caused the snakes to go to areas they normally weren’t in” says Allestad. The amount of rattlesnakes in the area is concerning neighbors. “We have a ton of kids who play in this area all the...

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

    Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:44:55 GMT
    Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
    Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...

  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.