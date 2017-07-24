DPHHS budget cuts could impact 1500 adults with disabilities

Missoula, Mont -Potential Budget cuts by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) may impact 1500 adults with disabilities served by the Opportunity Resources, Inc. (ORI). ORI was notified on June 30th, 2017, that funding is dependent upon state tax revenue triggers in Senate Bill 261. Beginning October 1, 2017, DPHHS is planning to implement a 3.47% cut to all ORI rates. This annual reduction of over $400,000 from ORI's budget will harm critical programs and services offered by the organization.

The amendments to Senate Bill 261 were brought forth on April 26, 2017. They were adopted quickly and legislature was adjourned by the morning of April 28, 2017. This process reversed the community input given during the consideration of the budget (House Bill 2). Originally, Senate Bill 261 included only a 0.5% cut to DPHHS. ORI's budget is predominately compromised of compensation and these cuts will impact the individuals served by ORI staff, and the 350 individuals employed by ORI.

There is a public hearing scheduled on these budget cuts for Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Helena at the DPHHS building located at 111 N. Sanders St.