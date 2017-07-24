Body found roadside near Jefferson City

Helena- An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested at approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 23, 2017, to assist in the investigation into the suspicious death.

The body was discovered by a citizen who called public safety officials. After making initial assessments on scene that indicated the death was suspicious, the local ambulance contacted law enforcement. An autopsy is scheduled for later today. Confirmation of identity and cause/manner of death is pending until after the autopsy is performed. The initial investigation has determined that there is no threat to the public.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the DCI are investigating the death jointly and with the support of Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Helena Police Department, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the Montana Highway Patrol.