Body found roadside near Jefferson City - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Body found roadside near Jefferson City

Posted: Updated:

Helena- An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested at approximately 6:30 a.m. on July 23, 2017, to assist in the investigation into the suspicious death.

The body was discovered by a citizen who called public safety officials. After making initial assessments on scene that indicated the death was suspicious, the local ambulance contacted law enforcement. An autopsy is scheduled for later today. Confirmation of identity and cause/manner of death is pending until after the autopsy is performed. The initial investigation has determined that there is no threat to the public.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the DCI are investigating the death jointly and with the support of Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Helena Police Department, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the Montana Highway Patrol.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car

    Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 16:31:34 GMT

    Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man's baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.  

    Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man's baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.  

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:39:50 GMT

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

  • Man gets last wish to ride a horse

    Man gets last wish to ride a horse

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:37:19 GMT

    For one Great Falls man, it's been his dream for years now to get back on a saddle and ride a horse.  Wade Harding can't remember the last time he rode a horse. 

    For one Great Falls man, it's been his dream for years now to get back on a saddle and ride a horse.  Wade Harding can't remember the last time he rode a horse. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...