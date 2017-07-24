Mother punched in face over social media

Great Falls, MT- A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Great Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the lower Southside. The victim told officers that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend Ross McBurney. She said that she was having difficulty logging into social media and asked McBurney if he had a new "device" preventing her from getting into her accounts. This sparked a verbal argument between the couple.

When the victim decided to leave she took their two month old child and ran out of the house. She says that McBurney caught up with her, forcibly took the child from her arms and then struck her in the face twice.

Injuries on the victim's face were consistent with being punched. Officers checked on the baby and there were no apparent injures.

McBurney told officers that he never struck the victim and only chased after her because he feared for the baby's safety. Officers noted that McBurney's hand was injured in a way consistent with striking a person or object.

McBurney is being charged with Partner or Family Member Assault. He was previously convicted of partner assault in 2009.

His bond has been requested at $15,000.