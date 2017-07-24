Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls, MT - Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.

On July 23, 2017, Deputy Brunk pulled over a speeding and swerving vehicle while he was patrolling in the 600 block of Central Avenue West. Jordan Parocai repeatedly crossed the center line and sped up to more than 55 mph in a 30 mph zone. When stopped, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. There were two adult passengers and Parocai's seven week old baby was in a carrier in the back seat.

When Deputy Brunk asked Parocai for her license and other paperwork, she initially said that she didn't have any, but changed her mind when she reached into her pocket and handed Brunk a tube of lipstick as her form of identification.

She admitted that she had been drinking and was asked to perform Field Sobriety Maneuvers. Indicators of impairment were shown on all of them and was stopped during the one-legged stand because the Deputy feared for her safety. She agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew .229. She giggled and smiled throughout the process.

Parocai was arrested and has been charged with Criminal Child Endangerment, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Driving while Suspended/Revoked, and Careless Driving.

She has no prior criminal convictions and this is her first DUI. Bond has been requested at $2,500.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car

    Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 16:31:34 GMT

    Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man's baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.  

    Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man's baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.  

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:39:50 GMT

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

  • Man gets last wish to ride a horse

    Man gets last wish to ride a horse

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:37:19 GMT

    For one Great Falls man, it's been his dream for years now to get back on a saddle and ride a horse.  Wade Harding can't remember the last time he rode a horse. 

    For one Great Falls man, it's been his dream for years now to get back on a saddle and ride a horse.  Wade Harding can't remember the last time he rode a horse. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...