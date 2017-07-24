Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

Great Falls, MT - Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.

On July 23, 2017, Deputy Brunk pulled over a speeding and swerving vehicle while he was patrolling in the 600 block of Central Avenue West. Jordan Parocai repeatedly crossed the center line and sped up to more than 55 mph in a 30 mph zone. When stopped, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. There were two adult passengers and Parocai's seven week old baby was in a carrier in the back seat.

When Deputy Brunk asked Parocai for her license and other paperwork, she initially said that she didn't have any, but changed her mind when she reached into her pocket and handed Brunk a tube of lipstick as her form of identification.

She admitted that she had been drinking and was asked to perform Field Sobriety Maneuvers. Indicators of impairment were shown on all of them and was stopped during the one-legged stand because the Deputy feared for her safety. She agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew .229. She giggled and smiled throughout the process.

Parocai was arrested and has been charged with Criminal Child Endangerment, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Driving while Suspended/Revoked, and Careless Driving.

She has no prior criminal convictions and this is her first DUI. Bond has been requested at $2,500.