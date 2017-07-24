Volunteers, supplies needed for annual "Back to School" Rally - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Volunteers, supplies needed for annual "Back to School" Rally

Hard to believe the summer’s almost over and it’s time to start thinking about the school year, but that’s exactly what the Great Falls Rescue Mission is doing for this year’s “Back to School Rally.”

The rally will take place on Sunday, August 27th from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the Cameron Family Center, located on the 400 Block of 2nd Avenue South in Great Falls.

New this year: GFRM is limiting the number of backpack registrants to 500. To register, pick up a form from Opportunities Inc., and return it to the GFRM Administration Office located at 408 2nd Avenue South. Those registration forms are due August 16th.

If there is any interest in volunteering, GFRM is asking for as much help as they can get! Volunteers are needed to stuff the backpacks the week before, August 21-25th, in addition to the day of the event. Organizer Jim McCormick says they are also asking for school supplies to help fill those backpacks; a full list of supplies needed can also be found online.

For more information, call the GFRM at 406-761-2653.

