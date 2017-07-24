How The Air Show Effected Local Economy

Things are all packed up here in Great Falls as the thunderbirds head south to Wyoming for their next show. This weekend’s festivities brought quite a few people to town giving the electric city a bit of an economic boost.

Rebecca Engum with Great Falls tourism says tourists spend the most money on gas, food, retail, and housing like hotels and bed and breakfasts. It wasn't just those wanting to watch the air show this weekend but those involved with flight over the falls that helped the boost.

Engum says the average visitor will spend 250 dollars a day here in the electric city adding any kind of economic boost is thanks to those who live here.

“The big reasons people come to Great Falls is to visit family and friends, and we know of events like the air show and the fair which is coming up, those are opportunities for residents of Great Falls to share their community and what is happening with them” says Rebecca Engum.

With numerous people coming from out of state to see the air show we spoke to a handful of hotels in the area and many said they had more people than usual staying in their hotels. Which of course lead to more tourism dollars being spent in Great Falls.