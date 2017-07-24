State Budget Cuts Could Be Upward of $97 Million

State agencies and other government workers are awaiting the final word from the governor's office about how much the state budget has been cut for this year.

We expect to hear the final number from the governor at some point in the coming week about how much mandatory spending cuts come into effect this year.

In a worst case scenario the budget could be cut 97 million dollars. Public schools, public health and social services are expected to be hit the hardest.

“Essentially what it means is we are going to see a substantial impact in services for children with disabilities and our older population that need services” says Representative Casey Schreiner.

We do expect layoffs in both the state library and the Montana historical society. We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in on the state budget and the official numbers of how much has been cut.