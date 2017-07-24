Great Falls Chargers to Compete at AA Legion State Baseball Tournament

Last year, the Great Falls Chargers didn't advance to the Legion AA State baseball tournament, after the Bozeman Bucks beat both the Chargers and the Butte Miners in a three tiebreaker to advance. This decision was based upon each team's one loss record against the other competition within the Montana-Alberta AA division.

However, this year the Chargers will play as a sixth seed at State since the team finished at 25-23. Centerfielder Bryce Krattiger who played on the team last year says it stung when the Chargers were in that predicament of a three way tie and were so close of going. It's also Krattiger's last season with the Great Falls Chargers and he doesn't want to feel that same sting especially since they are locked in this post-season.

"The mentality is to definitely is to win it. Anything less than first is a disappointment to all of us. We're just excited to be able to compete this year," said centerfielder Bryce Krattiger.

"Right now in order for us to be successful, it's got to be any given moment someone else has to be able to step up and get the job done. We're not going to be able to rely one person going into this tournament and reason we've been successful this year, we've had different guys step up at different times, and it can't be any different for this tournament," said head coach Levi Johnson.

The Legion AA State baseball tourney will be held at Heroes Park in Bozeman from Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30. The Chargers play the Missoula Mavericks at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The winner of the state tournament advances to the regional tournament in Missoula on August 2-6, 2017 at Lindborg-Cregg Field. If the Mavericks win the entire state tournament, the second place team advances to regionals.



AA Legion State Baseball Full Game Schedule:

Wednesday, July 26

9 a.m.--No. 3 Missoula Mavericks vs. No. 6 Great Falls Chargers

Boon--No. 4 Helena Senators vs. No. 5 Kalispell Lakers

3 p.m.--No. 2 Billings Royals vs. No. 7 Lethbridge Elks

7:30 p.m.--No. 1 Bozeman Bucks vs. No. 8 Billings Scarlets

Thursday, July 27

9:30 a.m.--Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser

12:30 p.m.--Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser

4 p.m.--Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner

7 p.m.--Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday

Noon--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser

3:30 p.m.--Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser

7 p.m.--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Saturday

TBD, game times 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday

11 a.m.--State AA Championship Game