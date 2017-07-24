New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city.



This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.

Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could be considered a "Plan B" to that health care legislation, it isn't happening as a direct result, and it has actually been long needed. In fact, most fire departments in the U.S. already follow these standards.

The new physicals will test everything ranging from toxin exposures, to lung capacity and even hearing, which is something Hester himself says he's struggled with over the course of his career.

But in the end, Hester says its really about protecting the men and women serving our community.

"It's more than just the physicals, it's more about the health and wellness of our firefighters over their entire career so they have a nice retirement to go with it that they can leave the way they came in the door," says Hester.

Once the budget is finalized in August, the next step for the department is to find a certified physician willing to take on the more than 60 men and women receiving the physicals. From there, Hester says he's hoping they can start getting those physicals by the first of the year.