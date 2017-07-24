New physicals for Great Falls firefighters - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

Posted: Updated:

After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city.


This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job. 

Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could be considered a "Plan B" to that health care legislation, it isn't happening as a direct result, and it has actually been long needed. In fact, most fire departments in the U.S. already follow these standards. 

The new physicals will test everything ranging from toxin exposures, to lung capacity and even hearing, which is something Hester himself says he's struggled with over the course of his career. 

But in the end, Hester says its really about protecting the men and women serving our community. 

"It's more than just the physicals, it's more about the health and wellness of our firefighters over their entire career so they have a nice retirement to go with it that they can leave the way they came in the door," says Hester.

Once the budget is finalized in August, the next step for the department is to find a certified physician willing to take on the more than 60 men and women receiving the physicals. From there, Hester says he's hoping they can start getting those physicals by the first of the year. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car

    Woman offered ride kidnaps baby from dad's car

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-07-24 16:31:34 GMT

    Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man's baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.  

    Police accuse a New Hampshire woman of kidnapping a man's baby girl from his vehicle after he stopped and offered her a ride.  

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Pets of the Week: Nine Puppies

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-24 04:39:50 GMT

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

    This week, KFBB is featuring nine puppies as our pets of the week. They are available at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  The puppies range in age from 8-10 weeks old,.and they are mostly mixed breeds. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...