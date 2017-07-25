Crumley sentenced to 38 months on embezzlement charges - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Crumley sentenced to 38 months on embezzlement charges

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Natalee Crumley was sentenced to 38 months on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and engaging in monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity.Once upon release from imprisonment she will be place on supervised released fora total of 6 years on count I, III and 1 year for count II.

According to court documents, Crumley was employed by accounting firm JCCS (Junkermier, Clark, Campanella and Stevens) were she was a book keeper for 4 years. She had access to numerous books of clients including Anderson Glass and Door & Hardware Unlimited.

She forged 108 checks and all but 8 were over $1,500.00.She will all be required to pay the victims who were affected over $400,000 in restitution.

The court will allow Crumley to self surrender on a date the court has not not yet.

