Power Outages Effecting Several Customers In Great Falls

***Update June, 25 2017 @ 2:30***

More information from Northwestern Energy on power outages. The company tweeted out, "Great Falls update: First outage restored but same driver hits another pole, causing 138 customers to lose power, acc to reports."

Northwestern Energy is reporting several outages throughout the city of Great Falls. The company tweeted out "About 2100 customers w/o power on city's NW side. Report of a hit pole. No estimate yet on fix time." We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.