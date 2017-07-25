Tax relief for property owners

There are a number of resources out there to help folks but the Montana Department of Revenue offers a tax relief for land and property owners who suffered lost or damages from any natural disaster including wildfires.

The relief will be pro-rated based on the number of days your property is unusable.

This assistance is available for the current tax year.

The Montana Department of Revenue Public Information officer, Mary Dunwell says this is a small token to help Montanans get back on there feet.

In order to receive the this this assistance there is an assessment process you must go through in order to qualify.

This relief is not only for land and home owners but business owners whose equipment or structure was destroyed.

