Trump's Speech At Boy Scout National Jamboree Sparks Controversy

Well it turns out a lot of the eagle scouts we talked to and some scout parents did not think it was appropriate for him to address the crowd in the way he did.

“I see the swamp and it’s not a good place. In fact today I thought we ought to change it to the cesspool or even sewer. It’s not a good thing” says President Trump.

That is just one excerpt of his speech at the Boy Scout jamboree. We spoke with the folks at the boy scouts of America headquarters and they say they have no comment other than they are a non political organization. So we turned to local scouts in the area and some have said it is a learning opportunity.

“President Roosevelt spoke to the jamboree, he spoke about citizenship, when president Truman spoke to the jamboree he spoke about fellowship and camaraderie and those are the things as scouts and as a leader, most importantly as a father those are the values I want to instill in my own children and other scouts I work with” says Eagle Scout Greg Pinski.

Now we did turn to social media for public opinion on the matter, and as you know when politics are involved there's always a mixed review, some for and some against.

We even had people emailing me from out of state about his speech. Some said this was inappropriate to do at a Boy Scout event, others told me it was a great speech with a terrific message, which is all up to you to decide.