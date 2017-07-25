Helena Senators Prepare for AA State Tournament

The Helena Senators will play as a number four seed at this year's Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class AA State Tournament.

Helena finished over .500 at 30-24 overall and 12-6 in-conference. The Senators will face the number five seed Kalispell Lakers tomorrow. The teams split the season series. The Senators say they're all on the same page going into state.

“Let the guys play. We’re just letting the guys play. They’re playing with confidence. They’re playing fun. They’re playing for each other and that chemistry piece is huge,” said Senators manager Dave Thennis.

“We have to keep this same attitude. I don’t think we should change anything for state. I don’t think nerves are good in a game like baseball. We just need to go out and have fun and just keep playing our game like we have been,” said senior second baseman Colin Sassano.

“You know, everybody trusts each other. We all know that there’s a plan for everybody and we all believe in that plan and we’re all excited to see where it takes us,” said senior shortstop Kienan Stief.