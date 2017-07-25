YWCA's 1st "Parking Lot" Sale

Join the YWCA of Great Falls for it's first ever "Parking Lot Sale" on Saturday, July 29th. The sale will begin at 9:00 A.M. and last until about 2:00 P.M. Items will be set up outside of the YWCA, located at 220 2nd Avenue North.

The sale will include clothing, dishes, a Christmas Tree, wagon, artwork, kids items, and more.

Organizer Becky Rate, coordinator at the Mercy Home, says all proceeds will go towards funding programs at YWCA, the Mercy Home program included.

For more information on the sale or YWCA, search "YWCA of Great Falls" on Facebook.