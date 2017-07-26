Lewistown Art Center creates access to Art and Culture - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Lewistown Art Center creates access to Art and Culture

By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Lewistown is a place with a lot of character.

This year the Lewistown Art Center celebrated their 45th anniversary with 250 members and year round art programs for the Central Montana area.  

Lewistown Art Center Director Mary Callahan Baumstark says it’s important for the community to have access to learning about all the diverse platforms art has to offer.

“Central Montana doesn't have a ton of access to arts and culture,” Baumstark said.

“So it's important to have a free community art center for children and adults to be able to access contemporary art, western art and the amazing craftsmanship that Montana has to offer.”

The LAC represents over 150 emerging, and established artists from Montana and surrounding states, with rotating gallery shows each month.

According to Baumstark, several events like the Shakespeare in the Park, Art-tober Fest and Winter Fair are free community wide membership parties. Giving locals the chance to engage in different forms of art.

The LAC also serves the youth of Central Montana, offering affordable, arts-based summer camps and three days a week of after school art.

In addition, the LAC is home to one of the only public ceramics studios in Central Montana, where people have access to clay, kilns, equipment and of course instruction.

  

