New TSA Procedure for Checking Larger Electronics - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New TSA Procedure for Checking Larger Electronics

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Passengers at all U.S. airports will soon face new measures for screening electronic devices bigger than a cellphone.
    
Security officers will ask travelers in regular lanes to take all larger devices out of their bag and put them in a bin by themselves, similar to the screening of most travelers' laptops.
    
Officials say it gives X-ray screeners a clearer picture of the devices.
    
The change won't apply to Precheck lanes.
    
The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday the new procedure will go nationwide in the coming weeks and months. TSA has been testing it at 10 airports for more than a year.
    
The Department of Homeland Security has been changing rules for electronics on international flights because of the threat that terrorists could hide bombs inside laptop or tablet computers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

