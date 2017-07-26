Great Falls Road Closures in July and August - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Road Closures in July and August

Great Falls, MT - Between July 25th and August 21st, Sidewalks and curb ramps will be installed along 3rd Avenue South from 46th Street South to 56th Street South. During a portion of this construction period, 3rd Avenue South will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and 52nd Street South, and the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and 53rd Street South. Barricades and detour signs will be put in place to redirect traffic, local access will be provided.

There will also be a reconstruction of 13th Street South taking place between July 29th and September 30th. This portion of the street will be closed to through traffic and local access will be provided during this time of construction. There will be barricades and detour sign in the area to re-route traffic. 

