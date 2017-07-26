Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear given probation - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear given probation

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) - A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
    
Lacey Sponsler pleaded guilty Monday to assault after the charge was reduced from indecent exposure. She was given a two year suspended sentence and can't teach for two years. She will not have to register as a sex offender.
    
Sponsler declined comment. Defense attorney Nathan Milner told KTUL TV that Sponsler believes the incident was "blown out of proportion" and is glad the case is over.
    
Sponsler was charged in February after allegedly performing a cartwheel in which she exposed herself during a high school choir class in Pawhuska, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...