Two cases involving the abuse of children finally end

Wednesday in Federal court, two cases finally come to an end, not just for the defendants, but for the families of the victims as well.

Both involved the brutal abuse of children, one of those cases, ending with the death of a toddler.

It was an emotional day in the courtroom multiple people broke down on the stand giving testimony. Some of which were law enforcement officers involved in the case.

Both Leiba and Red Dog are from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

After a two day trial it took the jury less than 30 minutes to find Leiba guilty of Kidnapping a Minor,

Aggravated Sexual Abuse, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury of a Minor. He had taken a four year girl from a park, raped her repeatedly, strangled her. And finally left her for dead. Two days later search and rescue workers found her alive. Officers involved said this was the worst case they have ever seen and recommended the max sentence of life.

Leiba was sentenced to just over 41 years in prison. the judge wanted to give him chance to change his life after he is released.

Red Dog beat her cousin's 13 month old daughter. Court documents state the child had been ill and Red Dog repeatedly hit her in the head to make her stop crying. After doing meth with her friend she saw the girl was hardly breathing. On the way to the ER Red Dog decided to dump the girl into a trash can and reported her missing the next day.

As the judge read her sentence of 20 years in prison the victim's mom asked to speak. Her question to red dog was why did you take my child away from me?

She continued on and said she was lost without her daughter. She stated at one time, she had looked up to Janelle. And then in tears she took her seat.