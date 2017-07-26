50 thousand more reasons to smile

For many in their final wishes they include members of their family but the late Mary Jane Newcomb gave nearly $50,000 to one organization who cares for thousands of people in Cascade County.

According to Beth McKinney the Great Falls Community Food bank relies one hundred percent on the donations from the county. She said they serve over 10 thousand people. And this check will allow the to food bank to keep up with demand.

"50 thousand dollars can go so far to make sure these shelves stay full regardless of whether somebody brings in a donation. This time of year we don't usually look this full ,"said McKinney.



She said food runs low during summer months simply because people are not around. And now, because of this donation they can continue to provide through the rest of the summer and beyond adding they are truly thankful to be part of the of 13 charities Newcomb donated to.