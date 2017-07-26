Wildfire update - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Wildfire update

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Lodgepole Complex continues to burn in total, about 270,000 acres are burning and it is 34% contained.

The Tongue River Complex fire has burned about 28,000 acres and crews have gotten it to 90% contained
Now there is minimal fire activity with some smoldering.

The smallest of the big three is the July Fire,  burning a little over 11,000 acres and fire officials have gotten it to 100% under control.

