Wildfire update

The Lodgepole Complex continues to burn in total, about 270,000 acres are burning and it is 34% contained.

The Tongue River Complex fire has burned about 28,000 acres and crews have gotten it to 90% contained

Now there is minimal fire activity with some smoldering.

The smallest of the big three is the July Fire, burning a little over 11,000 acres and fire officials have gotten it to 100% under control.