Tips For Making A Claim Easier In Disaster

With this wildfire season off to a blazing start and no end in sight, State Farm has some tips for you to help in the insurance claim process if the unthinkable happens

They recommend creating a barrier between your home and any plants or shrubs that might brush up against your home. Also another big tip, is keep all hoses connected to the spickets for an extra fire fighting measure, but one thing you can do now to help in an insurance claim is make a list.

“The easiest kind of list is to take your smart phone or a camera and take photos of every room in your home. I recommend paying close attention to walls, to floors, what's in drawers, what's in closets and just take as many pictures as you can” says Public Affairs Specialist Brad Hilliard.

A good idea is to save these pictures on multiple devices or in a cloud so you can access them anywhere. in case the devices they are stored on are ruined. This will make the claim process much easier on both you and your insurance agent in case of a disaster.