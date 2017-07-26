What is A Viking - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

What is A Viking

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Vikings meatballs are one of the most popular items at the Montana State Fair.They are a ball of hot, deliciously deep fried
combination of beef and pork fried to perfection.

The Sons of Norway have been serving up these golden brown goodies since 1966 and their one of the staples of the fair and folks love them. 
Judy Fisher, President of Lodsen Lodge #138, said this is a specialty item and people only can get them once maybe twice a year.

She says the meatball recipe has been a secret for generations now and her family has been apart of it for almost 30 years. 

The Sons of Norway give donations to nearly 30 organization throughout Great Falls.

No matter what you call them vikings are the reason why they are able to give back so generously.

