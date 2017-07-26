Pioneer League Announces 2017 All-Stars

The Pioneer League announced their 2017 All-Star team this week and the roster includes three Helena Brewers and four Great Falls Voyagers.

Infielder Dallas Carroll will join pitchers Nelson Hernandez and Parker Bean. Manager Nestor Corredor says each player deserves their selection.

"Nelson Hernandez is 5-0. Probably the most consistent pitcher in the entire league I would say. Parker Bean has four saves. I know he's one of the guys that I feel more confident with coming out of the bullpen. And obviously Dallas Carroll has been outstanding for us," said Nestor Corredor.

"When I heard my name called in the locker room and the teammates coming up telling me hey, congratulations, it was a good feeling," said Dallas Carroll.

The PBL also selected four Great Falls Voyagers for the roster. Third baseman Anthony Villa and outfielder Craig Dedelow will play in the game while pitchers J.B. Olson and Tyler Johnson will not be available after being promoted to the Class-A affiliate Kannapolis Intimidators.

The Pioneer League All-Stars take on the Class-A Northwest League All-Stars in the 2017 All-Star Game on August 1st in Hillsboro, Oregon.

-----

HELENA, MT – The Pioneer League announced on Tuesday that Helena Brewers pitcher Nelson Hernandez, infielder Dallas Carroll and pitcher Parker Bean have been named to the 2017 Pioneer League All-Star team.

Hernandez, a right-handed pitcher, is in his fourth professional season and first with Helena. The 20-year-old is 5-0 with a 4.38 ERA in seven starts, striking out 21 batters and walking just seven in 37.0 innings of work. He leads the Pioneer League in wins, is fourth in innings pitched and ninth in ERA. A native of San Francisco de Asis, Venezuela, Hernandez was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Milwaukee Brewers in July of 2013. It is his first All-Star selection.

It is also the first All-Star selection for Carroll, who is in his first professional season out of the University of Utah. After being drafted in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Carroll has taken the Pioneer League by storm. The 23-year-old has slashed .330/.417/.477 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBI in 27 games. He’s struck out just 18 times in 109 at-bats and stolen five bases in eight attempts. Carroll was named the Pioneer League Player of the Week on Monday for the week of July 17 through July 23. The Taylorsville, UT native earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors at Utah in 2016 and 2017, and was named a 2017 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-American.

Bean rounds out the All-Star selections for the Brewers. A 36th round pick in 2016 out of Liberty University, this is Bean’s second season in the Milwaukee Brewers system and his first year with Helena. In nine games, Bean is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities, posting an 0-1 record with a 5.29 ERA. In 17.0 innings, the 22-year-old right-hander has held opponents to a .206 batting average against. The Hanover, Pennsylvania native was a 2014 Louisville Slugger All-American and Big South Freshman of the Year while with Liberty. It is his first All-Star selection.

The three Brewers will participate in the 2017 All-Star Game on Tuesday, August 1 at 8:05 PM in Hillsboro, Oregon. The game pits the All-Stars from the Pioneer League against the All-Stars from the Class-A Short Season Northwest League. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.TV.

-----

Great Falls, MT-The Pioneer League of Professional Baseball has announced its roster for the third annual PBL vs. NWL (Northwest League) All-Star Game to be played Tuesday, August 1st at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, OR.

Players from each of the eight PBL teams comprise the 38-man roster. The roster features four players from Great Falls. Anthony Villa made the squad as a third baseman in his second season with the Voyagers. Outfielder Craig Dedelow will represent Great Falls in his first professional season. And, relief pitchers J.B. Olson and Tyler Johnson were named to the team but will not be able to participate as they just recently received promotions to Kannapolis.

Anthony Villa is currently hitting a team-best .314 with 8 HR and 24 RBI. Villa owns the team-lead in both homers and runs batted in as well. He ranks second in the Pioneer League in home runs and second in slugging (.629). The 23-year-old Danville, CA native was selected by the White Sox in the 19th round of the 2016 draft out of St. Mary’s College (CA).

Craig Dedelow is third on the club in hitting with a .302 batting average. Dedelow ranks second in HR (7) and RBI (22). He is tied for first in the Pioneer League in doubles (10) and ranks second in extra-base hits (17). The 22-year-old from Munster, IN was drafted by the White Sox this year in the 9th round out of Indiana University.

Coming out of the bullpen, RHP J.B. Olson had a 2-2 record with the Voyagers and a team-low ERA of 0.69. Olson had one save with 13 strikeouts and only one walk in 13 innings pitched. Olson had a WHIP of 0.92. The 22-year-old native of Shady Shores, TX pitched collegiately at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted by the White Sox in the 10th round this year.

RHP Tyler Johnson made 8 relief appearances with Great Falls before his promotion to Kannapolis. The 5th round pick this year out of South Carolina was 1-1 with an ERA of 0.90. In 10 innings, Johnson struck out 16 and walked seven. Opponents were hitting just .194 against him. The 21-year-old hails from Midlothian, VA.

Great Falls continues its longest road trip of the season Tuesday night with game two at Grand Junction. First pitch is set for 6:40. The series concludes Wednesday night in Colorado. After an off-day Thursday, the ten-game road trip wraps up with a three-game set at Billings Friday through Sunday. The Voyagers return home following the all-star break August 3rd against Idaho Falls.