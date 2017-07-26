NBA Coach and Analyst Jeff Van Gundy to Speak at Carroll

HELENA, Mont. – Former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach and current ESPN/ABC NBA Analyst Jeff Van Gundy will come to Carroll as a speaker at the annual men's basketball fundraising banquet.



"We're thrilled to welcome Coach Jeff Van Gundy, the NBA game's best color commentator, to Carroll College and Helena, Montana for our September 22 men's basketball dinner," head coach Carson Cunningham said. "How cool that a basketball figure of such worldwide renown is willing to take the time to visit us. We're very grateful."



In 11 years as an NBA head coach, Van Gundy racked up 430 wins and made the playoffs nine times, including a trip to the NBA finals in the 1998-99 season. He also coached the East team in the 2000 NBA All-Star Game.



After his coaching career ended, he became one of the NBA's leading TV analysts and has broadcast multiple NBA Finals.



"Coach Van Gundy is, of course, an acclaimed basketball guru with a crafty and oftentimes hilarious real-time take on the action for ABC and ESPN," Cunningham said. "NBA fans around the globe love hearing him and his esteemed crew work the NBA Finals. He has coached Hall-of-Famers like Patrick Ewing and Yao Ming. Perhaps a lot folks don't know that he has also been a high school coach and small college coach. Clearly, he hasn't forgotten his roots. We're excited to show him what our program and Carroll College are all about and to hear him drop pearls of hoops wisdom that are applicable to life writ large and also, I'm sure, to hear him tell funny, riveting stories. We hope folks will come out and join us for an entertaining evening."



Van Gundy is excited to visit Montana and spend some time outdoors, but he is also excited to see what he can glean from Cunningham and what has made him successful in his short time here at Carroll.



"I am elated to be able to visit the state of Montana, the city of Helena, and Carroll College," Van Gundy said. "Carson Cunningham is a tremendous coach who I enjoy sharing time with because I always learn something new. The job he and his team have done turning their program around is nothing short of incredible. I can't wait to go whitewater rafting and get to know his players."



The banquet is presented by First Interstate Bank and will be held at the lower STAC Dining Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner registration is available online by clicking here. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 for a couple. Corporate tables are available by contacting Cunningham via email at carsonjamescunningham@gmail.com.