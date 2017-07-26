Malmstrom's Newest Command Chief - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Malmstrom's Newest Command Chief

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Chief Master Sergeant Amber Mitchell is Malmstrom's newest Command Chief. She  has 19 years of service in the Air Force, and she's held a variety of positions over the years.

At Malmstrom, she is the main advisor to the wing commander on issues ranging from military morale, to the health of nearly 4,000 military members. Chief Mitchell says since she's arrived here, she's spent quite a bit of time getting to know the Airmen and connecting with them. 

"When we are sitting at the head table and  look around the the room and there's lots of shiny things on the collars and on the shoulders, but we don't see a lot of stripes on the sleeves and the majority of our enlisted corps is of course bigger than our officer corps and I feel like I'm that person to represent them," said Chief Mitchell. 

As for the 341st Wing, it is responsible for operating 15 missile alert facilities in a nearly 14,000 square-mile area.

