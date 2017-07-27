Black Eagle Community Center Donations to Firefighters

A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.
KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.
On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, President Trump announced transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve "in any capacity" in the U.S. Military. Right now, there are quite a few questions surrounding this announcement.
On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, President Trump announced transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve "in any capacity" in the U.S. Military. Right now, there are quite a few questions surrounding this announcement.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An attorney for a Montana man convicted and sentenced to prison for the kidnap and rape of a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation says he plans to appeal.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An attorney for a Montana man convicted and sentenced to prison for the kidnap and rape of a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation says he plans to appeal.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A proposed Montana ballot initiative that would allow people to sue for emotional or mental distress if they spot a transgender person in a public bathroom has passed a legal review.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A proposed Montana ballot initiative that would allow people to sue for emotional or mental distress if they spot a transgender person in a public bathroom has passed a legal review.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...