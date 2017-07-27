Black Eagle Community Center Donations to Firefighters

Great Falls, MT - The Black Eagle Community Center is collecting donations for the firefighters, volunteers, and displaced locals in Petroleum and Garfield Counties. The Center has released a list of donation items that are needed most. The list included:

Foot Powder (i.e. Gold Bond)

Eye Drops

First Aid Supplies

Sports Drinks (i.e. Gatorade, Powerade)

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Men's Socks

Gift Cards (i.e. Walmart)- The Center asks if you donate a gift card to leave your name and address

Donations can be dropped off after 8 a.m. The truck is set to leave for Winnett and Jordan at 10 a.m. on Friday.