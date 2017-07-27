Wheat farmers facing tough choices

We to Chris Hustis a local farmer who says luckily here in the spring we got just enough rain. but in other parts of Montana it's a very different story.

According to Paul Kanning, who is a board member of the Montana Farmers Union many farmers in the East to South Eastern part of the state are finding that their crops are not suitable for harvest. He said most are being sprayed out which means the crops are being killed and have been turned into crop insurance so they can be prepped for next year. Which is not the ideal choice.

There will be many farmers yes that will lose money even with crop insurance. There are many resources out there John G and emergency loans to help cover lost finances and production this year

But he adds this is a really bad year.

He said another thing farmers face is fire danger and the local fire departments are stretched thin because of small fires that break out during the harvest.

But his biggest concern is how the local rural towns are affected. He said if farmers have to cut back on spending and that will hurts local businesses.