GFPS take another big financial hit

Challenged is the word Tammy Lacey, Great Falls Public School Superintendent, used to describe this major budget cut.

Tammy Lacey, said the biggest cut will come from the data achievement system which was over $200,000 dollars.

That system allows them to monitor students learning as well as those who require additional assistance. Lacey says even though it’s a challenge it will not stop them from pushing forward.

Lacey says they have just a few weeks left to make adjustments, the final budget isn't set until August 15th.

GFPS board will have a special board meeting were they will actually look at the final budget to analyzing and figuring out what their recommendations will be.