Tester says yes to amendment other Senators say no

Senator Jon Tester was the only member of the Montana Congressional Delegation to support an amendment that would protect healthcare for more than 200,000 Montanans enrolled in medicaid but unfortunately the amendment failed.

Tester said 52 senators turned their backs on Montana and rural America by voting in favor of proposals that will jack up healthcare costs and take money out of Montanan's pockets.

Tester says despite the minor set back he wants Montana to keep on pushing and let their voices be heard. Tester is pushing a new amendment he introduced at the debate.

That amendment prevents any actions reducing access to health care in rural communities and would prevent rural hospitals from closing.

That final vote should be in by midnight tonight.