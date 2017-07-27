Last Chance Stampede and Rodeo Highlights & Story

The first go-round of the PRCA Rodeo at the 57th annual Last Chance Stampede in Helena was Military Appreciation Night.

SWX Montana's Kempson Cross broke down a rodeo simulator and how cowboys use it to train.

The press release and full results of night one are available below.

-----

Helena, Mont. (July 27, 2017) – An arena record at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena, Mont. not only fell tonight, it crashed.

The saddle bronc riding brothers of Jacobs and Sterling Crawley dismantled it.

Jacobs, the elder brother, scored 87.5 points, one and a half points better than the record set five years ago by Jessy Kruse of Great Falls, Mont.

A minute later, his younger brother Sterling Crawley made an 88 point ride for the new record.

Sterling watched his brother’s ride, and thought it might have been better than his. “Honestly, it’s probably good I wasn’t judging, because I’d have had him more (points) than me. I’m just happy the way it worked out.”

It was the third time for Sterling, of Stephenville, Texas, to match up with the Kesler Rodeo horse Navajo Sun, and it was a good ride.

He rode the horse at the Calgary Stampede a few days ago but the results weren’t as good. “I had that horse in Calgary (at the Stampede) the other day and I dropped the ball a little at the whistle. So today I was concentrating on what went wrong and just trying to improve on that.”

Jacobs, who is in second place in Helena, is the 2015 PRCA world champion and is currently ranked number one in the pro rodeo world standings. He has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) six times. Sterling is ranked eleventh in the world standings and has qualified for the WNFR three times.

In the bareback riding, a home-state cowboy has taken the lead.

Tristan Hansen, who grew up in Victor, Idaho, and is a student at University of Montana-Western in Dillon, scored 81 points on the Kesler Rodeo horse Treasure Island to be on top of the scoreboard in the bareback riding.

The cowboy finished the college rodeo season as reserve champion bareback rider at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., earlier in the summer. He will graduate in May of 2018 with degrees in natural horsemanship and business.

He was thrilled to get on Treasure Island. “I was excited about it,” he said. “Everyone was telling me this horse was really cool, and might have a few moves out there.” With two more nights of rodeo competition, his 81 points may not hold to win the rodeo, but he is pleased. “I could have rode a bit better, but I’m still pretty happy with the results.”

Hansen is ranked third in the Montana Circuit standings; he finished fourth at the 2016 Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo.

Other high scores and fast times from the rodeo include team ropers Shay Carroll, Stephenville, Texas and Nano Garza, Las Cruces, N.M. (5.7 seconds); tie-down roper Chase Mitchell, Shepherd, Mont. (12.6 seconds); barrel racer Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas (17.88 seconds); and bull rider Edgar Durazo, Montezuma, Mexico (72 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Ivy League.)

The Last Chance Stampede continues tomorrow night with a Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance on Fri., July 28 at 7:30 pm. Fans are asked to wear pink for Tough Enough to Wear Pink night to support breast cancer research and awareness. For more information, visit the rodeo’s website at LastChanceStampede.com. Tickets are available online and at the gate.

Leaders after the first performance of the 57th annual Last Chance Stampede, Helena, July 27, 2017

Bareback riding

1. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont. 81 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Treasure Island; 2. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev. 74; 3. Luke Creasy, Garland, Texas 73; 4. Chase Redfield, Opheim, Mont. 68.5.

Steer wrestling

1. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 4.3 seconds; 2. Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore. 5.1; 3. (tie) Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore. and Wyatt Jurney, Las Cruces, N.M. 5.6 each.

Team roping

1. Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore./Nano Garza, Las Cruces, N.M. 5.7 seconds; 2. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz./Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas 5.8; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding

1. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 88 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Navajo Sun; 2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 87.5; 3. Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont. 75; 4. Roper Kiesner, Ripley, Okla. 66.

Tie-down roping

1. Chase Mitchell, Shepherd, Mont. 12.6 seconds; 2. Erik Dublanko, Canada 18.5; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing

1. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 17.88 seconds; 2. Keira Simonson, Loring, Mont. 17.91; 3. Shelby Rasmussen, Choteau, Mont. 17.97; 4. Kiana Simonson, Loring, Mont. 18.30.

Bull Riding

1. Edgar Durazo, Montezuma, Mexico 72 points on Kesler Rodeo’s Ivy League; no other qualified rides.

** All results are unofficial. Visit Prorodeo.com for results and LastChanceStampede.com for fair and rodeo information.