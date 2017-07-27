Hometown Proud: Don's Store in Lewistown - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hometown Proud: Don's Store in Lewistown

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Lewistown embodies the feel of the Old West, with its historic downtown area..and dozens of buildings dating back to the late 1800s.

However, the history behind some family owned businesses are also attracting both tourists and locals alike.

When you think of small town America, Lewistown fits the bill. 

"We're very community oriented. It's just a great family atmosphere. It's a great place to raise kids. A lot of the businesses here are family owned and operated businesses," said Charlie Pfau.

Just a short walk from the hustle and bustle of Main St., nestled off Second Ave. S., you'll find..a business called Don's Store that resembles something from a  different era.

"Our original business was only a 100 square foot location, and my grandpa and his partner sold out of their merchandise the first day that they were open," said Pfau, who is the owner of Don's Store. 

A sign inside the store says that Don's has been in business for over 60 years but they actually just celebrated their 70th anniversary here in Lewistown this February, and they sell everything you can imagine when it comes to outdoor activities

"We do a lot with archery. Our fishing is really growing for us. Fishing and camping is just off the charts for us right now," said Pfau.

Pfau runs the store, and he is actually.the third generation owner of Don's.
.
"My grandpa was Don. My dad is Dale and my son is Carter," said Pfau.

Charlie and his son Carter.spend quite a bit of time here, and it seems like he's already teaching his young son the secrets to the store's success.

"You have to be nimble in order to survive so we've sold paint, we've sold hardware, we've sold kitchen supplies," said Pfau.

Now, a business that started as a GI Store in 1947 has expanded into so much more in its selection of merchandise, but it also seems that as times continue to change, don's store will stay true to its Western roots.

"We just have a lot of fun. We are one of the few last general merchandisers that's family owned and operated in the state," said Pfau.
 

