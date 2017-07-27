Olson Family Bonds Over Drag Racing

The Lewistown Raceway celebrated its 60th anniversary a few weeks ago and one Lewistown family has been racing out on this track for generations.

The Olson family enjoys spinning wheels and that burnt rubber smell in the air.

Bob Olson says his passion for racing is so strong that other family members followed behind him.

"I've been racing pretty constantly for the last 40-41 years," said Bob Olson.

His son Kevin added "I've been coming out to the track since I was little. I started racing when I was fifteen when I got a driver's license."

