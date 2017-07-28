Tails and Ales helping local animals - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Tails and Ales helping local animals

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
The Maclean Animal Adoption Center opened it's doors in August of 2015 to help find forever homes for pets in  the community of Great Falls. The total cost of opening the center was $5 million dollars. And they are still have to pay off that debt. 
Every month the cost to care for their animals is about $25,000. They are a non-profit animal center so every donation counts and  Thursday night will kick off their tails and ales fundraiser.
There will be food, beer, and music! but that's not all. The staff will be giving tours of the center.  There will also be pets looking for their forever homes? This is a perfect way to check out cats and dogs or learn about how to become a volunteer. 

