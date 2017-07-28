Extreme heat affecting crops

Great Falls - With the extreme heat, farmers around the state are facing some hard choices when it comes to their crops.

KFBB spoke to Chris Hustis, a local farmer who says luckily here in the spring we got just enough rain. but in other parts of Montana it's a very different story.

According to Paul Kanning, who's a board member of the Montana Farmer's Union, many farmers in the east to south eastern part of the state are finding that their crops are not suitable for harvest. He says most are being sprayed out which means the crops are being killed and have been turned into crop insurance so they can be prepped for next year. which is not the ideal choice.

There will be many farmers that will lose money even with crop insurance. There are many resources out there for emergency loans to help cover lost finances and production this year

He adds this is a really bad year. He says another thing farmers face is fire danger and the local fire departments are stretched thin because of small fires that break out during the harvest

His biggest concern is how the local rural towns are affected. He says if farmers have to cut back on spending, then that hurts local businesses.

