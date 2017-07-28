Liquid material discovered in river near Calumet

PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.

PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.

KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.

KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.

Senator Jon Tester was the only member of the Montana Congressional Delegation to support an amendment that would protect healthcare for more than 200,000 Montanans enrolled in medicaid but unfortunately the amendment failed. Tester said 52 senators turned their backs on Montana and rural America by voting in favor of proposals that will jack up healthcare costs and take money out of Montanan's pockets. Tester says despite the minor set back he wants Montana to keep on pushing...