Liquid material discovered in river near Calumet

Great Falls - On Thursday afternoon, the city of Great Falls notified Calumet Refinery that a liquid material was discovered on the Missouri River, just south of the refinery's location.
In a press release sent out by Calumet Thursday evening, the company says that it has collected and is testing a sample of the unknown liquid. The refinery used an oil absorbent material at the location where the liquid was first discovered. They have also released this absorbent material that they call booms into the river--in order to contain the liquid. We will continue to update you on this story as we learn more.
PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.
KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...
