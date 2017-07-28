Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

Great Falls, MT - A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

Thursday, Officer Joseph Dusatko was dispatched to take a complaint about a man who was creating a disturbance at a local auto dealer lot. The complaint was that a man punched a vehicle in the lot, then stuck his hand down his pants and wiped it along the length of the vehicle. The man causing the disturbance was identified as Steven Boos.

When Officer Dusatko made contact with Boos near  35th Street South and 8th Avenue South, the man said that he did punch the vehicle and wipe his fecal matter on it but claimed nothing he did was illegal. Additionally, Boos claimed that the dealership should have given him money for returning keys he found on the sidewalk.

Officer Dusatko placed him in his patrol vehicle and Boos began striking the vehicle window forcefully several times with his head. To prevent Boos from damaging the vehicle, Dusatko opened the door. The officer advised Boos that he was under arrest and instructed him to exit the vehicle. Boos refused and began to actively resist arrest by tensing his body and bracing his legs against the front cage in the vehicle. Dusatko had to use force to remove him.

Two auto dealer employees positively identified Boos as the man who punched and smeared feces on the side of the vehicle. The damage was estimated at well over $1,500. Boos has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

Boos has been convicted for other offenses in multiple states in the past. He was convicted for Burglary in 2011, Burglary in 2012, Obstructing a Peace Officer in 2013, Assault in 2013, and Reckless Endangerment in 2014.

The State has requested bond at $5,000.

